For Black Women In The UK, A Fear Of Pregnancy Is Far From Irrational

As a Black woman, yet to become a mother, I don’t feel any more confident about my own prospect of motherhood after having these conversations. Yet I am empowered by the motivations of the Black women fighting in the corners for those who will soon see the inside of a birthing room. “I wish I knew what I know now,” said Awe. “My second birth was absolutely perfect because I had that agency — I knew what I wanted to do and how I was going to ensure I got it. I also had a great midwife so that helped. I felt way more confidence going in.”Malone shares similar advice and urges anyone going through a pregnancy journey to do it with someone, anyone, you can be “brutally vulnerable with” and will confidently advocate for you.

