Angela Davis. I have to give myself pause at the very mention of her name because everything about her is so big. Her story, her influence, her legacy, her afro, her life — all big. She’s one of the most prolific Black feminists of our time, responsible for iconic texts like Are Prisons Obsolete? and Women, Race & Class. Her radical activism and affiliation with the U.S. Communist Party had the entire country shook during the '70s. She was charged with murder and imprisoned for over a year before she was found not guilty. She recently retired as a professor at the University of California Santa-Cruz, even though Ronald Reagan himself tried to ban her from ever teaching at a California university. Her life means so much to so many people, and now we are finally on the precipice of biopic about her life.