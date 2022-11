Unpacking The Hurt – And Healing – Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As quietly devastating as Wakanda Forever is — I don’t think I will ever get over the (one more SPOILER warning) needless death of Queen Ramunda in the throne room — there’s a palpable air of hope for the future that serves as a balm to our heartache. With the heart shaped orbs restored and Shuri as the new Black Panther , we can rest easier knowing that Wakanda has a powerful protector within its borders. Even more reassuring was the emotional end credit scene which revealed that the late T’Challa and Nakia have a son together. Prince T’Challa , otherwise known as Toussaint (a nod to François-Dominique Toussaint Louverture , the general who famously led Haiti’s revolution in the late 18th century), has been tucked away in Haiti at the request of his father, who wanted him to live a life away from the pressures of royal life. Nakia hopes that outside of Wakanda, Prince T’Challa can become a more well-rounded person who will have a better understanding of the world and his role in it as a ruler than any of the Wakandan kings before him. For many, the existence of the prince is a sign that Wakanda will not be destroyed, and that Boseman’s memory will live on in perpetuity.