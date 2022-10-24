“I'm very, very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this story,” Jordan said of Majors. “For me, as a director, just to have that running mate and that partner made all the difference in the world. I think he's extremely talented — the world is finding out daily how incredible this man is, and the work that he does is finally getting the props that it's due. Jonathan was incredible. He showed up every day ready to go to war, ready to work. You know, me and him bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to. I guess it's my first time directing that relationship between director and actor I really like, but I understand that now, and it's a bond that lasts forever. So I was just really lucky to have that gentleman by my side.”