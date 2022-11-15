Unpacking The Hurt – And Healing – Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Much of the criticism of Wakanda Forever involves frustration with its depiction of Black and brown people battling each other to the death while white governments sit back and watch from the side lines, which is a fair critique. It would seem that white supremacy, once again, is winning this fight. As was the case with fellow zealot and former Black Panther Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan, who also makes a crucial cameo in the film), people are arguing that Namor’s extremist politics are correct and that Wakanda would only benefit from joining forces with him; why shouldn’t the most powerful nation (on land) use its resources to annihilate all current and future threats to its safety? But that’s what makes Namor a good villain; his motivations are clear and valid. And fortunately, it seems like real solidarity between Wakanda and Talokan is in the cards. Even after being defeated by new Black Panther Shuri in hand-to-hand combat and yielding to Wakanda, Namor is uncharacteristically optimistic about a future of uneasy allyship between them. When other countries inevitably attack Wakanda, Talokan will fight at her side. Then the world will burn.