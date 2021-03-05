So…What’s Next For The MCU After WandaVision?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven't been sure what to expect from WandaVision since the Disney+ limited series first aired in January, but today's shocking finale was a brilliant conclusion to the story we've come to be fully obsessed with. But now that the true chaos magic behind Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) alternate reality has finally been revealed, what else can we look forward to?
Fortunately for us, Wanda's new identity as the Scarlet Witch is just one important piece to the puzzle that is Phase Four of the MCU. This is only the beginning of life after Thanos, and WandaVision just set the stage for a sprawling intergalactic, inter-dimensional adventure to tide us over for the next few years. Like the phases that preceded it, this new chapter will likely take a while to reveal just how any of these superhero narratives are all connected — although WandaVision's links are a little more obvious given the nature of Wanda's powers — but the confusion and half-baked theorizing is half the fun!
(Warning, some spoilers for the finale ahead!)