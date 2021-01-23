Captain Marvel fans may recall meeting Monica as a child in the '90s set film. She's Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) best friend Maria's (Lashana Lynch) precocious daughter. Because WandaVision is set after the events of Endgame, Monica is now a full-on grown-up and more akin to the Monica Marvel comics fans know as Spectrum (or Pulsar, Photon, and Captain Marvel). On the page, Monica is a major superhero with a wide array of powers, who goes onto become the first woman leader of the Avengers. She's a big deal.