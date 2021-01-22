Teyonah Parris Plays A Crucial Role In The Puzzle That Is WandaVision

Parris also said that while some of her story will be reserved for the events of Captain Marvel 2, in which Monica appears alongside Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel, much will soon be revealed in the next episodes of WandaVision. She pointed specifically to the chain of events that took Monica from the young girl we met in Captain Marvel to an instrumental S.W.O.R.D. agent and "how the events in this world have shaped and changed her." But comics readers know she's a future superhero with her own special abilities. Yeah, you read that right. Monica is just as gifted as the rest of the MCU.