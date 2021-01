A Brief But Necessary Primer For WandaVision (Because It’s Getting Weird)

As one of the early projects of MCU's Phase Four lineup , the events of WandaVision will no doubt impact the trajectory of all of the remaining films and shows down the pipeline for this next period. However, early trailers of the new limited series are... confusing , to say the least. Wanda isn't quite herself, and something is noticeably off about the world around her. And Vision is somehow still present despite being brutally murdered by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War . Suffice to say, things are getting weird in the MCU.