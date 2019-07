The multiverse being mentioned in Far From Home opens up a lot of potential for the MCU. Director John Watts told Fandango that when making Spider-Man: Far From Home, “We had to look at it in terms of the scope of what happened at the end of Endgame. Seeing all the crazy things that they did and all the questions that raises. So we're definitely trying to answer one of the big ones — alternate timelines. So many possibilities opened up at the end of Endgame, and Peter Parker is one of the few people on the ground dealing with them.” Then when asked to describe how the multiverse works here, Watts declined to do so. (Those who've already seen Spider-Man: Far From Home now know why.)