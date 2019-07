A Very Necessary Ranking Of All The Spider-Man Movies

In the comics, Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) dies. She dies in the movie, too, and in just about the same way. Honestly, it’s very hard to watch (she’s thrown off a building and while Spider-Man is able to stop her from crashing to the ground, the web he shoots pulls her into a strong whiplash and she snaps her neck), making it the darkest Spider-Man movie by a mile. Aside from this heartbreaking death do you remember anything else about this movie — like Jamie Foxx playing a forgettable Electro? The movie was supposed to have a third and fourth movie (They even had dates! June 10, 2016 and May 4, 2018) and spinoffs (about Felicity Jones’ potential Black Cat!), and those Spider-verse movies were all canceled since the movie underperformed at the box office and wasn’t as well received as others. The Amazing-Spider Man 2 is the worst Spider-Man because it literally killed this Spider-Man franchise.