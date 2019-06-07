Why Fans Think The X-Men Have An MCU Reboot In Their Future

More importantly, until a few months ago, Fox had full control over all of Marvel's X-Men characters when it comes to film. But with the Disney and Fox merger, Disney has managed to gain control over all these characters they don’t have: namely, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. For the first time since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s legitimately a chance that we could (again, someday) see Wolverine fighting alongside the Hulk.