She may be less than five years old now, but give the MCU another couple of phases (we're about to begin Phase Four) and she’ll be old enough to become an Avenger in her own right. In the comics, the character of Morgan Stark is actually a male cousin of Tony’s and an antagonist. But Marvel did just debut a young female as Tony Stark’s Iron Man successor with Riri Williams, a 15-year-old genius and woman of color who first debuted in 2015 as Ironheart. Could it be possible that the MCU has plans to merge the two characters in a future phase? The MCU has never followed the comics exactly, instead choosing to put its own spin of the comic book canon, so it’s not hard to see how Morgan could eventually become the new Iron Man in the vein of Riri.