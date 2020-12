“Spider-Man 3” Just Expanded The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the upcoming third Spider-Man film, Holland is said to be coming face-to-face with the other Peters as the multiverse — first introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — converges. All three actors are reportedly set to appear in the movie as Spider-Man , but no one is entirely sure exactly how the MCU will happen. It might have something to do with the confirmed appearance of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange , a sorcerer whose unique skillset allows him to cross dimensions. Perhaps we'll see the older Peters crossing the astral plane to help MCU Peter fight the big bad?