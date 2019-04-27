While Tony was having some quality time with his father, Cap was off running into the love of his life. That’s right, Peggy Carter is back and this is where I started crying ugly crocodile tears. In case you forgot, Peggy is a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D. who befriended Captain America back in the '40s when he first got souped up on Super Serum. Even after being frozen and waking up in present day, Cap remained close to Peggy, mourned her death in Captain America: Civil War, and awkwardly made out with her granddaughter, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Fans always thought Peggy was his true love though and the desperate hope on Cap’s face as he looked at her through her office window in his journey back to the '70s confirmed that. That one moment was so powerful that it inspired Cap to stay in the past after they beat Thanos and he brought all the Infinity Stones back to the points in time in which they were stolen. Peggy and Cap finally got their dance, got married, and lived a long, full life together. (This outcome does, however, kind of undo the events of the Agent Carter series...)