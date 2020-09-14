Tom Holland Sheds His Good Boy Image For The Devil All The Time

The Devil All the Time is an upcoming Netflix noir film adapted from the eponymous Donald Ray Pollock novel that explores the shadowy happenings in the small town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. Holland stars in the project as protagonist Arvin Russell, a teenager who strays from the straight and narrow as he tries to uncover a family mystery that forces him to confront some of Knockemstiff's most unscrupulous characters. Throughout the film, Arvin struggles with reconciling the way he was raised with the evil that he encounters and the evil that he himself gives into.