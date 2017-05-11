Tom Holland Found Out He Was The Next Spider-Man On Instagram

Tom Holland, the freshest face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming. And while that's great news for anyone, seasoned actor or newcomer, Teen Vogue reports that the actor caught wind of his casting for Captain America: Civil War just like everyone else: via social media. After weeks of waiting and wondering, Holland scrolled through his feed to find out he'd be the lucky guy slipping into the Spidey suit.
"I had been auditioning for about five months, and after my final audition they said, 'you'll find out tomorrow," the actor explained to during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show." Fast forward six weeks, I was still waiting, still waiting, and one day Marvel just posted on their Instagram, go to our website to find out who the new Spider-Man is. And that's it, I just found out online, they didn't call me up or anything."
But Holland's brother called shenanigans on the entire thing. Even after Marvel's post, younger brother Harry Holland (a fellow actor, so he's familiar with the whole audition-and-wait thing) wasn't having it. "I ran downstairs, I was going ballistic, my poor dog Tessa was terrified," Tom explained. "My brother Harry who is pretty savvy with technology was like, 'Dude, they've probably been hacked, bro. Like, they would call you, right? They would let you know?'"
Well, the powers that be did eventually let Tom know. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel studios and the brains behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, made the call and let Tom in on the big reveal. But Tom beat him to it, saying, "I know, Kevin, they put it on Instagram."
Looks like news travels faster than your friendly neighborhood studio exec.
