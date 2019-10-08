Tom Holland Shaved His Head For A Role & It’s A Little Shocking

Did Thanos snap his fingers and eviscerate Tom Holland’s luscious hair? Eh, no, but the real-life Spider-Man is sporting a very different look these days.
A video of Holland talking to a fan popped up on social media this week, revealing the actor had shaved his head.
A fan who shared the video put it succinctly: “TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO”
“Hairless” is not exactly accurate. Holland is simply sporting a buzz cut, one that will hopefully grow back to his boyish ‘do by the time another Spider-Man movie comes around. Still, the comparisons quickly rolled in. Did Peter Parker just become Slim Shady?
Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld— sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019
It's probably better than the alternative...
tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB— madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019
It seems that Holland’s new hairstyle is related to the film he’s working on. Cherry is a crime drama from Anthony and Joe Russo, the same team behind Avengers: Endgame. It follows Nico Walker, an Army medic who returns from Iraq with an opioid addiction and begins robbing banks. Holland plays Walker, who is also the author of the semi-autobiographical novel upon which the Russo film is based. The real author is currently in prison for his crimes, per Variety, and will be released in 2020 — the same year Cherry hits theaters.
While fans may not see Holland’s (lack of) hair as an improvement, many were pleased to learn that, after much back and forth, Holland will remain the Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an IP battle between Sony and Disney, it was decided that Holland’s Peter Park could continue to hang out in the playground that includes MCU heroes like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
Holland is growing up and doing new things, both in his career and with his hair. Let’s try to be supportive, people! After all, if the Avengers could get pretty much all their superhero pals back, we can wait out Holland’s haircut.
Refinery29 reached out to Holland for comment.
