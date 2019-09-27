Sony & Marvel Have Agreed To Co-Parent Another Spider-Man Movie

Someone must have pulled a Parent Trap on Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because they've put aside their differences to make another Spider-Man movie. The future of the franchise was in limbo after Sony and Disney, MCU's parent company, failed to come to a deal, kicking the superhero out of the Universe. However, the two companies announced on Friday that a new agreement had been reached, according to Variety.
Not only does this deal, which sees Marvel and Disney receiving around 25% of the profits, ensure Tom Holland will return as the titular character after the questions left unanswered in Far From Home, but also stipulates that the character will appear in a future Marvel Studios film, as the MCU is wont to do.
While co-star Zendaya did not give an official comment on the new deal, she did tweet this on Friday morning.
Holland's reaction was equally succinct.
He offered a more elaborate two cents when the first deal stumbled.
“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”
The third Spider-Man installment hits theaters on July 16, 2021.
