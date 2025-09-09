Millennial Icon Kirsten Dunst To Hollywood: It’s “Very Simple” To Work With Female Directors

It’s almost entirely impossible to imagine late ‘90s and early 2000s cinema without Kirsten Dunst. This is, after all, the actress who gave us Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On, Wimbledon, Mona Lisa Smile and the high-school set Shakespeare adaptation, Get Over It. Dunst’s thumbprints are all over many millennials' most formative pop culture experiences so there’s no doubt she’s a millennials icon — but someone needs to tell her kids that. “I'll take it. I'll take it,” Dunst says of the moniker, “because at home I am not.” And while she may not be receiving the flowers she deserves from her two young children just yet, that doesn’t mean that the title — or love for her work — goes unnoticed. “It feels like, okay, we did some movies that are keeping on going, you know,” Dunst tells Refinery29. “It's amazing when younger people [say], I love Marie Antoinette, or The Virgin Suicides. It feels good that certain movies you've done are being re-watched and continue the test of time is incredible.”