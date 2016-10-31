6 of 11

Photo: Jay Maidment/Marvel.

So is Chiwetel Ejiofor the bad guy?



Chiwetel Ejiofor is playing Baron Karl Mordo. Mordo is, technically, a supervillain and often battles Dr. Strange in the comics. He is an extremely talented magician and loves using the black arts and summoning demons, cause who doesn't, right?



Mordo actually studied magic with the Ancient One, along with Strange, but then he went rogue. Ever since then, Strange and Mordo have had more beef than the East and West Coast rap scene in the '90s.



Things are going to be a bit different in the movie. Mordo is will be Strange's ally for most of the film. But once Strange uses the Eye of Agamotto (a.k.a. the Time Stone) to stop their enemy, Mordo is pissed. He's mad at the Ancient One, he's mad at Strange, and he has had it with them both!



Mordo is a pretty fun villain, so it would be great to see him in future movies since the only real villains we've had in Marvel movies, so far, have been Loki (rich kid with daddy issues) and Thanos (universe destroyer who is basically never around).