Then there's the idea of a multiverse, a series of alternate realities in which alternate versions of Marvel characters are going on alternate adventures. The concept was teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home by Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). But while it didn't come to fruition in Far From Home, it's not the only time the MCU has toyed with the concept. When Doctor Strange meditated on over fourteen million possible futures to find the one in which they beat Thanos in Infinity War, that's technically looking into the multiverse. When Captain America (Chris Evans) went back in time to grow old with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), he likely created an alternate universe. (At least he better have, otherwise Agent Carter fans have some questions about Peggy's husband and children from the ABC series.)