How To Watch WandaVision If You Have No Idea What’s Going On

“I'm a newbie to this world — I can't even tell you how just recently I found out what ‘Easter egg’ even meant — but there are many, many, many layers and clues and fun things for fans who want to look for that stuff. It will absolutely hold up to multiple viewings and more things will be discovered every time. And nothing is haphazard or just to be cute,” Hahn told Refinery29 via Zoom. But she insists that if you feel like you’re in over your head, know that you don’t necessarily need to know it all. Those clues and Easter eggs “just add to it.” The only answer you really need is patience and a little perspective.