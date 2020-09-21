What The Heck Is WandaVision?

The trailer starts off with an I Love Lucy type scenario in black-and-white, where the couple seem to be living a perfectly idealised suburban scenario, but they soon realise that their pristine lives are not what they seem — and that's when things start to turn a little Truman Show. Admittedly, the trailer is a bit confusing, but that seems to be the vibe when it comes to the time-altering couple. The mystery of it all makes it all the more enticing.