You Have Questions About The Mulan On Disney+ Situation. We’ve Got Answers

If the extra payment makes you wary, don’t cancel your Disney+ subscription just yet. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in Disney’s 3Q earnings call that this is not necessarily a new premiere model, but rather a “one-off” release plan — which makes sense since, by and large, people aren’t headed to cinemas right now. He also added that, from a business standpoint, “not only does it get us revenue from our original transaction of PVOD, but it’s a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney+.” Disney+ isn’t available worldwide, though, and the movie will still have a limited theatrical release in countries without the streaming service.