You Have Questions About The Mulan On Disney+ Situation. We’ve Got Answers

If your country has Disney+, the short answer is no. Right now, the streaming service is available in 14 countries including the the U.K., the U.S, Canada, and Australia, and Disney+ also has plans to extend to several other countries in Europe and Latin America later this autumn. But if Disney+ isn’t headed to your country — and if your local cinema is open — you might be able to watch Mulan on the big screen. Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously said that Mulan will have a theatrical release in certain countries “where currently we have no announced launch plans for Disney Plus and where theatres are open,” per CNET.