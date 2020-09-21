Jennifer Aniston Crashed The Emmys To Sanitise The Stage

The Emmys had barely even started, and Jennifer Aniston was already putting out a rubbish bin fire. Yep, sounds like 2020 to me.
The Morning Show actress graced the 2020s Emmys stage tonight to help facilitate some delightfully corny award show banter with host Jimmy Kimmel — and tell some run-of-the-mill social distancing jokes.
Things got pretty real, though, when Kimmel went to read the envelope that contained the name of the winner for the first Emmy of the night, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The comedian and talk show host donned rubber gloves as he grabbed the envelope from a container, and then proceeded to spray it very generously with Lysol (ah, a little pandemic product placement — some things never change).
But that's not all, because this isn't just any year — it's 2020 — and that means everything can get wilder. Kimmel then threw the envelope in a garbage can and set it on fire in order to "sanitise it" more, and asked Aniston to put it out with a fire extinguisher. She gave it a few tries, but the fire kept re-igniting. At one point, Kimmel took out the envelope because he thought the fire was out, but it started back up again — and that time, it almost looked like it was actually about to get out of hand. Aniston, luckily, gave it one last go and put it out for good. Whew.
Catherine O’Hara wins the first Emmy of the night for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Schitt’s Creek"! https://t.co/tH3sYrGN8B #Emmys pic.twitter.com/23iosAydaR— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020
Even though the moment was pre-planned, it seemed to get a little wilder than Aniston or Kimmel expected towards the end (once again, very meta). It was a little funny and a a little scary. But thankfully we didn't have to find out whether or not Aniston's dress was fireproof.