Jennifer Aniston’s At-Home Emmys Prep Is A Mood

We already knew the 2020 Emmys would look a lot different than awards shows past. With no red carpet, hot studio lights, or hours of drinking, the pressure was off for glam teams who are used to powdering, setting, and spackling a look into place from the limo to the after-party.
But the at-home Emmys brought out something we didn't expect: an unfiltered look at the glam process behind the scenes. From Jennifer Aniston sipping champagne and wearing "her other mask" to Yara Shahidi proudly bleaching her mustache, here's a first look at the stars in their homes, wearing their pyjamas, waiting patiently for the show to start. Kind of like... us?