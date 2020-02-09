Jennifer Aniston has had many memorable haircuts, but the most iconic of all depends on who you ask — and whether or not they've seen all ten seasons of Friends. The answer could be the full, heavily-layered shag known as the "The Rachel," or Aniston's early-2000s classic: a centre-parted, highlighted mid-length cut with gradual layers and a certain soft, effortless je ne sais quoi.
Following that viral Pitt-Aniston arm grab at the SAGs, this weekend's Oscars (the official end to 2020 award season) felt like an appropriate time to flash back to Aniston's best hair looks ever. From her dark brunette beginnings to the choppy lob immortalised in a sitcom, scroll through the gallery ahead for every Jennifer Aniston haircut that will undoubtedly inspire salon appointments for years to come.