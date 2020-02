Following that viral Pitt-Aniston arm grab at the SAGs , this weekend's Oscars (the official end to 2020 award season) felt like an appropriate time to flash back to Aniston's best hair looks ever. From her dark brunette beginnings to the choppy lob immortalised in a sitcom, scroll through the gallery ahead for every Jennifer Aniston haircut that will undoubtedly inspire salon appointments for years to come.