Of Course Dolly Parton Is Funding A COVID Vaccine While Also Vying For Playboy Cover

“Dolly’s amazing generosity is a source of inspiration and will have a lasting impact on the battle against COVID-19," said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year. "She cares so much about helping others and we are very grateful for her ongoing support. These funds will help us complete promising research that can benefit millions in their battle with the virus.” That research seems to be panning out: her donation supported both a convalescent plasma study (treating infected people with plasma of people with antibodies), as well as the development of the Moderna vaccine , which so far has proved to be 94.5% effective against the virus. In fact, Parton is listed in the acknowledgments of the New England Journal of Medicine article about the new vaccine — a sentence I'd never thought I'd write, but here we are, and man, it's great.