Thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel fans have a lot to celebrate this weekend. Among many other exciting announcements, director Scott Derrickson announced that Elizabeth Olsen will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Doctor Strange sequel set to hit theaters May 7, 2021. Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff), a superhero known for her telekinetic and mind control powers, in what Derrickson called “the first scary MCU film.”
Though Olsen has been an MCU staple since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Multiverse of Madness will likely offer a lot more insight into her character, who has previously played more of a supporting role. And Marvel Studios has more in store for Scarlet Witch fans, too: Marvel’s president, Kevin Feige, also shared more information about Olsen’s upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, including a new logo.
“We’re gonna have a lot of fun,” Olsen said at a Comic-Con panel Saturday night. “We’re gonna get weird, get deep, and finally understand Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch.”
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019
The series will star Olsen and Paul Bettany, who plays Avenger/robot Vision. This is where things get confusing, because — spoiler alert — Bettany’s character died in Avengers: Infinity War, and it has been confirmed that WandaVision will take place after the events of the Infinity War. Will Vision be resurrected somehow? Refinery29 has reached out to Marvel reps for comment.
It was also announced that Teyonah Parris, known for her roles in Dear White People and If Beale Street Could Talk, will make her MCU debut in WandaVision as Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau.
TEYONAH PARRIS WILL BE MONICA RAMBEAU IN THE MCU!! #sdcc pic.twitter.com/t4qzAGk4ZM— MCU Exchange (@MCUExchange) July 21, 2019
Feige previously told investors that Disney+, the company’s answer to Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming giants, will allow Marvel to tell “new long-form stories in ways never done before,” and that the shows on the streamer will tie in with the company’s blockbuster films. For example, the events of WandaVision, Deadline shared, will directly impact the plot of Multiverse of Madness.
The streaming service will launch November 12, and WandaVision is set for a spring 2021 release.
