Elizabeth Olsen
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen Shows Off Her New Rocker Beau
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen Taught Elizabeth Olsen This One Major Life Lesson
Meghan De Maria
Aug 23, 2017
Movies
Everything Elizabeth Olsen Told Us About Her Fake Instagram Account
Anne Cohen
Aug 11, 2017
Movies
Meet Elizabeth Olsen's Smarmy Instagram Influencer In This
Ingrid Goes West...
Rebecca Farley
Aug 9, 2017
Pop Culture
Elizabeth Olsen Has A New Man In Her Life
Elizabeth Olsen is starting off spring on a high note. The actress has started dating musician Robbie Arnett, according to reports from E! News.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Chris Evans Busted Looking At Elizabeth Olsen's Boobs
Attention, supervillains. If you really want to defeat Captain America, take him to Hooters. He'll be so distracted, you can do whatever nefarious thing
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Those Michelle Tanner Rumors
It's probably time to put those Elizabeth Olsen/Michelle Tanner rumors to bed. We're getting major "not remotely interested" vibes. Olsen's name had been
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Elizabeth Olsen's Ex-Fiancé Says Her Breakup Style Was Way Harsh
Elizabeth Olsen's former fiancé Boyd Holbrook is opening up about their breakup in a new cover story — specifically, spelling out the unfortunate way
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Elizabeth Olsen On Singing Badly, Badass Marvel Women & Tom Hiddl...
This story was originally published on Sept. 13, 2015, after I Saw The Light premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is now in
by
Esther Zuckerman
Los Angeles
Exclusive: What Elizabeth Olsen
Won't
Talk About With He...
It's not easy to command moviegoers' attention when you're sharing the screen with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey, Jr. — especially
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
The Actress That Inspired Elizabeth Olsen To Do Nudity
It's not an easy choice for an actress to decide if and when she's up for doing nude scenes. But, for Elizabeth Olsen, she's got it figured out. In a new
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen Calls Off Her Engagement
The good news is that you still have an outside chance of joining the Olsen brood. The bad news is that it's because Elizabeth Olsen and actor Boyd
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
Elizabeth Olsen Chopped Her Hair
A photo posted by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:16pm PST The Olsen sisters are known for their covetable long, wavy strands — a
by
Phillip Picardi
Movies
Elizabeth Olsen Seduces Her Man In This Exclusive Clip From
V...
Summer in New York can get hot. Like, really hot. Sometimes, it gets so hot that you need to climb into an oven just to cool down. When the whole oven
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Elizabeth Olsen & Dakota Fanning Fight It Out In The
Very Goo...
If you need a respite from the summer-movie deluge of alien invasions and caped crusaders, look no further than Very Good Girls. The film stars Dakota
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Does
Godzilla
Meet This Superfan's Expectations?
[EDITOR'S NOTE: Chris Beer is not an editor, or rather, he is an editor of images at R29, not words. But, his die-hard commitment to the legacy of
by
Christopher Micha...
Movies
Elizabeth Olsen Talks
Godzilla
& Predicts
Game Of Th...
Celebrity radar can be a tricky business: Actors try to fly under it (so as not to get mobbed by paparazzi at the grocery store), but not so much that
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Celebrity Style
Does It Take An Olsen To Pull Off This Style Trick?
Since the time we began style stalking the Starbucks-wielding Olsen twins during their NYU days, it's become pretty clear that the now-CFDA-winning duo
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen's Childhood Crush Was Michelle Pfeiffer
Sure, Elizabeth Olsen has hit the indie scene hard with critically acclaimed roles in Martha Marcy May Marlene, Kill Your Darlings, and Oldboy, but this
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen (Might Be) Engaged To Boyd Holbrook
There are some serious celebrations going on in the Olsen household right now. We imagine the whole family is still reeling from Mary-Kate's engagement
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen Is Forced To Pick Her Favorite Sister
Let us start off by saying: Oh snap. Things got real on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night. Elizabeth Olsen stopped by the talk show to chat about
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
How Sundance's Golden Boy Dodges Press With Elizabeth Olsen
There are many kinds of handsomeness to be encountered at Sundance, and Boyd Holbrook's is of a rugged-ish, bearded variety. But, cuteness is not the
by
Leila Brillson
Shopping
Elizabeth Olsen's Chic Way To Elevate A Simple, White Tee
Imagine your basic, white tee as a painter's blank canvas. It may not look like much on its own, but with some clever styling, your unadorned, ol'
by
Ellen Hoffman
Entertainment
Elizabeth Olsen & Tom Felton Get Sexy In A New Period Piece
Harry Potter fans, rejoice. Draco Malfoy is back — in a big way. Tom Felton, as he's known to Muggles, is popping up in a dark new movie opposite
by
Seija Rankin
Movies
The Avengers
Newest Cast Member Is Elizabeth Olsen, Comm...
Thanks be to Samuel L. Jackson for casually announcing the casting of Elizabeth Olsen in the upcoming Avengers sequel. While The Wall Street Journal
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen Might Be Our New Favorite Musician. Maybe.
Mary-Kate and Ashley have made it known that they've given up the film game for good and have proven themselves, again and again, as adept fashion
by
Leila Brillson
New York
Elizabeth Olsen Is Ridiculously Humble, Says Her Sisters Are Clas...
When your older sisters are two of the most famous celebs around, who just so happen to be rolling in it, it's fair to assume there would be plenty of
by
Seija Rankin
Celebrity Style
Elizabeth Olsen Is A Punk Ice Princess In
Bullett
Because the grass is always greener on the other side, Elizabeth Olsen just officially killed our appetite for warm weather in this winter wonderland of
by
Lexi Nisita
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Olsen Is Every Bit As Cool As You Hoped
If you've seen Martha Marcy May Marlene, you already know Elizabeth Olsen didn't need a famous name to land this intense role (which she executed
by
Lexi Nisita
Los Angeles
Rad Or Bad: Elizabeth Olsen Rocks A Fiery Tiered Frock
Elizabeth Olsen is a force to be reckoned with — this we know. Her career is blazing right now, and her razor-sharp wit, scene-stealing looks, and
by
Angela Tafoya
Fashion
Our New Favorite Olsen Hits The Cover Of ASOS
Not that we've given up on The Twins, but with an impressive turn in Martha Marcy May Marlene and a budding career as an indie darling, Elizabeth is the
by
Gabriel Bell
