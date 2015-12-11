Elizabeth Olsen's former fiancé Boyd Holbrook is opening up about their breakup in a new cover story — specifically, spelling out the unfortunate way it went down.
Holbrook tells Man of the World magazine that Olsen broke up with him over the phone on the worst day imaginable, as E! News reports: "On the same day that my best friend died," Holbrook explains. "I got a call from my girl to tell me it was over.”
The Narcos actor, who refers to his breakup with Olsen as a "divorce," says the passing of his friend, photographer David Armstrong, from liver cancer in October was especially hard being that he was "the first person in my life to encourage me."
"He told me to do everything I wanted to do," Holbrook shares. "No one had ever told me that before. He was a very important figure in my life. Important figure is not even close to what he was.”
The loss of his friend would have been bad enough, but combined with his breakup, the 34-year-old actor says he felt "consumed with my own personal depression, my own personal scenario at the time."
He tells the magazine that it was a motorcycle trip along the Chilean coast that saved him from himself. "What happened over the course of the journey was that I started noticing the different types of trees," he says. "I started noticing beauty, the details.”
Holbrook and Olsen reportedly dated for three years after meeting on the set of their 2012 film Very Good Girls. They called off their engagement this past January.
It was rumored soon after the broken engagement that Olsen was dating her I Saw the Light co-star Tom Hiddleston, but in an interview with Refinery29 in September, she simply said, "We definitely are friends and we've known each other for about four years."
Holbrook tells Man of the World magazine that Olsen broke up with him over the phone on the worst day imaginable, as E! News reports: "On the same day that my best friend died," Holbrook explains. "I got a call from my girl to tell me it was over.”
The Narcos actor, who refers to his breakup with Olsen as a "divorce," says the passing of his friend, photographer David Armstrong, from liver cancer in October was especially hard being that he was "the first person in my life to encourage me."
"He told me to do everything I wanted to do," Holbrook shares. "No one had ever told me that before. He was a very important figure in my life. Important figure is not even close to what he was.”
The loss of his friend would have been bad enough, but combined with his breakup, the 34-year-old actor says he felt "consumed with my own personal depression, my own personal scenario at the time."
He tells the magazine that it was a motorcycle trip along the Chilean coast that saved him from himself. "What happened over the course of the journey was that I started noticing the different types of trees," he says. "I started noticing beauty, the details.”
Holbrook and Olsen reportedly dated for three years after meeting on the set of their 2012 film Very Good Girls. They called off their engagement this past January.
It was rumored soon after the broken engagement that Olsen was dating her I Saw the Light co-star Tom Hiddleston, but in an interview with Refinery29 in September, she simply said, "We definitely are friends and we've known each other for about four years."
Advertisement