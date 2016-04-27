Chris Evans Busted Looking At Elizabeth Olsen's Boobs

Attention, supervillains. If you really want to defeat Captain America, take him to Hooters. He'll be so distracted, you can do whatever nefarious thing you want.
Actor Chris Evans got busted checking out his Captain America: Civil War co-star Elizabeth Olsen's breasts during a photo call at the film's London premiere yesterday. Olsen's Alexander McQueen dress featured a prominent slit down its front, and it's safe to say that some boob tape was involved. Evans just couldn't resist going in for a closer look, forgetting that cameras were snapping his every move.
We'd expect that kind of behavior from Deadpool, but Captain America? What has the world come to?
No word as to whether Olsen caught him out and delivered an icy, "eyes up here, fella" response. Maybe she demanded to return the favor and take a peek at his little Avengers?
