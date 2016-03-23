Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Those Michelle Tanner Rumors

It's probably time to put those Elizabeth Olsen/Michelle Tanner rumors to bed. We're getting major "not remotely interested" vibes.
Olsen's name had been thrown out as a possible option to take on the role her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, made famous on Full House. Both twins have declined to reprise the part of Michelle in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, prompting a little wishful thinking that their thespian sib might be viable alternative.
According to the actress' interview with E! News at last night's premiere of her new film, I Saw the Light, it's a no-go.
Olsen denied receiving an offer to play the part, adding, "If I did, I'm pretty sure no one on my team heard it. I don't know where that [rumor] started."
She's got nothing bad to say about the Full House team, though. She's even watched the first episode of Fuller House. Though she called it "great," her facial expression and refusal to comment further speaks volumes. Olsen out.
