Full House fans have resigned themselves to the fact that the forthcoming Netflix reboot will be a little less full then they might have hoped. Michelle Tanner will reduced to a reference, and the series will include zero clips of a fully grown woman telling a dude that he's "got it." While there are plenty of potential explanations as to why the Olsen twins aren't returning to their sitcom family — busy fashion careers, busy social lives, a premonition that they'd have to do the Nae Nae — John Stamos thinks he knows the real reason.
"They seemed very into it. They just were afraid of acting. They don't consider themselves actresses," Stamos shared on Howard Stern's SirusXM radio show. Stamos further explained that Mary-Kate and Ashely weren't even okay doing an offscreen phone call.
It's possible that the Olsens have given up acting for good. Mary-Kate last appeared on-screen in 2011's Beastly, while Ashley's last film was 2010's I'm Still Here. It could also be nerve-wracking to try living up to the cuteness that was baby Michelle.
