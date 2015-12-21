The original Full House is packed with classic moments when characters bust a move. There's baby Michelle practicing her Jazzercise. Stephanie doing a full number for the Wake Up San Francisco telethon. And of course, the dance scene that can still make '90s kids cry.
But Netflix's Fuller House is greeting the world in 2016. So, it makes sense the Tanner girls (plus Kimmy) would take on a modern dance craze. In the latest promo for the reboot, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron-Bure, and Andrea Barber all do the Nae Nae. It's not clear whether they're practicing for an on-screen dance-off, though, or if the moves are purely backstage fun. Either way, we're not mad at it.
Fuller House will be released on Netflix February 26. Watch the latest promo, below.
