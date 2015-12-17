Ah — the Tanner family! It has been awhile. Twenty-one years, in fact, since we last saw D.J., Stephanie, and the rest of the gang. The reboot of the family classic that was responsible for everyone's first catch phrase is streaming on Netflix starting February 26, 2016.
In the new trailer, we don't get to see any of the characters' faces, but we do get a tour of the interior of the signature Tanner home. The house was rebuilt for the new series, as Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, revealed earlier this year. The kitchen, living room, and San Francisco street block look exactly the same.
In the series reboot, D.J. is a veterinarian, and recently widowed. She is returning home to have her family help her raise her three wild sons — all under the age of 13. Bless.
In the new trailer, we don't get to see any of the characters' faces, but we do get a tour of the interior of the signature Tanner home. The house was rebuilt for the new series, as Candace Cameron-Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner, revealed earlier this year. The kitchen, living room, and San Francisco street block look exactly the same.
In the series reboot, D.J. is a veterinarian, and recently widowed. She is returning home to have her family help her raise her three wild sons — all under the age of 13. Bless.
The clip is sadly not soundtracked by the original theme song, but we do get to see Comet, the family's Golden Retriever, as he eagerly scratches at the front door. From the outside, we hear D.J.'s sons causing a ruckus, Uncle Joey's (Dave Coulier) trademark "Cut it out!" and dear old dad, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget,) telling everyone, "Welcome home." Welcome home indeed.
Advertisement