Full House fans are already preparing for the nostalgia explosion that awaits us next year with the premiere of Fuller House. Now, the series' star Candace Cameron-Bure has revealed another exciting detail that the production team will be carrying over from the '90s classic to the reboot. The iconic titular abode is being completely reconstructed for the new show.
Cameron-Bure posted a photo of the new yet oh-so-familiar home on her Instagram with the caption, "They are building the Full House house on the Warner Brother's back lot! Welcome to my childhood home."
Fuller House will be released on Netflix sometime in 2016, featuring almost all of the original cast (give or take an Olsen). The fact that the original Tanner house is coming back does raise some questions about the new series. Does D.J.'s family live there? Where did her dad, Uncle Jesse, and Joey go? Is the title incredibly literal, with every ever-expanding branch of the family actually living under one roof?
In any case, the house is a nice throwback, and its new paint job is a super-cute update.
