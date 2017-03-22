Elizabeth Olsen is starting off spring on a high note. The actress has started dating musician Robbie Arnett, according to reports from E! News. Arnett is a singer-songwriter in the indie pop-rock band Milo Greene, a Los Angeles-based quartet of guys who were good friends before becoming band mates in 2010.
The pair was seen out together in New York City this week. A source told E! that though this is their first public sighting as a couple, the pair actually started dating in February while vacationing in Mexico. "They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him," the source told E!. "She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already."
The artist has at least one thing in common with his new love: a passion for movies. The cinemaphile's Instagram is essentially a gallery of movie posters, for everything from Kevin Hart's 2014 rom-com About Last Night to old classics, like 1939's The Women. His taste is quite varied.
Olsen's last public relationship was with Narcos star Boyd Holbrook. The pair dated for three years before calling off their engagement in 2015. The 28-year-old little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley met the actor on the set of Very Good Girls, which co-starred Dakota Fanning and Demi Moore.
Perhaps Arnett will lend his musical talent to the soundtrack of Olsen's next film.
