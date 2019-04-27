So, Are There New Avengers (& Movies) After Endgame Or Nah?

Warning: Major, major spoilers from Avengers: Endgame are ahead.
Avengers: Endgame is very much the end of the current Avengers saga. After 22 movies — four of them bearing the “Avengers” title — our story has come to a close. The group of Avengers that we met back in 2012’s Avengers is no more, and while we’ve certainly seen changes to the group over the years (especially at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron) we’ve got to update our list of heroes once again. If there are more Avengers movies in the future, who even are the new Avengers? There’s been no indication that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will even include more Avengers movies, but here's what's left of the framework should the title continue — and apply to other Marvel characters.
The Avengers all coming together to save the day as a team has been a staple since the beginning, and even though we’ve hit the climax of this story, it can still continue on in new ways. Over the last 50 years, there have been dozens of different Avengers members in the comics, so it’d make sense for the films to update them, too. While there’s no guarantee that MCU Phase Four will include another Avengers story where everyone comes together, here’s who we could potentially see hanging around Avengers HQ (when and if they ever rebuild it, of course):
Sorry if you start crying just thinking about this again, but at the end of Endgame Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passes on his vibranium Captain America shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). (This actually happens in the comics, so it’s not all that surprising). Sam is clearly touched to receive the new mantel, and we’re super excited to see what he now does as the body behind America’s ass.
Bucky Barnes
With Steve now old, and off of active duty, it’s possible that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is going to throw himself into his role as a hero and join the Avengers full time. Honestly, he’s got nowhere else to go, so he might as well stick around.
Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has a lot to figure out about her life, and her powers, after Endgame. Vision (Paul Bettany) is still 100% dead (sorry!) so what is she going to do now? She’s not leaving the Avengers fold anytime soon.
Ant-Man
He might be based in San Francisco, but Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) has finally proven himself to the larger Avengers team. No matter how big or small the problem, he’s always up for a challenge.
The Wasp
Hearing Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) call Captain America “Cap” is easily one of the top 10 best moments of Endgame. This is what she’s wanted all along, and now she’s finally part of the Avengers team, right alongside Scott, which is also what she wanted all along.
War Machine
The only other hero who’s been around since the very beginning is War Machine (Don Cheadle), who was hinted at in Iron Man, and finally introduced in Iron Man 2. With Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) now gone, many of the younger members might look to him for guidance and support.
Hulk
Bruce Banner (Mar Ruffalo) seems pretty okay with his new Hulk lifestyle, and that looks to include hanging out at the Avengers compound (RIP) and making tacos for everyone.
Iron Woman
Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) certainly knows her way around an Iron Man suit, and she joins the battle at the end of Endgame. This could hint that she’s still going to be a large part of the Avengers, even without Tony. However, Paltrow has previously said she’s done with the MCU.
Spider-Man
Tony made Peter Parker (Tom Holland) an Avenger in Infinity War, and we all cried. Then Peter died in Tony’s arms in Infinity War, and we all cried. Then Tony died with Peter nearby in Endgame, and we all cried. We’re all definitely going to cry next time Peter teams up with the Avengers to carry on Tony’s legacy.
Captain Marvel
Uh, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has now destroyed two entire space ships with her bare hands. Doesn't that sound like the person who should lead a new Avengers team?
