What results is the power of a star in human form: she can radiate heat, light, and the whole of the electromagnetic spectrum. She can manipulate energies and mess with gravity, and she can probably open a hole to other universes (which may come in handy during Avengers: Endgame, don’t you think?). Oh, and she can also fly, unaided, at lightspeed through the cosmos with heightened senses and an ability to transmute all the energy and radiation in the galaxy, essentially rendering her unkillable. Not a bad skill set to have, eh? When you can manipulate, focus, blend, harness, and emit every sort of electromagnetic energy in the universe with the flick of your wrists, people really should pay attention to the power that you possess. Better start shakin’ in your big purple boots, bad guys of the universe and beyond, because when it comes to dusting ol’ man Thanos in order to bring back half the population of Earth, few people are probably as well-equipped as our space queen, Carol Danvers, the namesake of our precious Avengers.