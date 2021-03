The Darkhold has shown up on Marvel television shows connected to the MCU before, too. It was a big part of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, in which it was used by an evil robot named Aida. It was then sent to the Dark Dimension, aka Hell , where, on the Hulu series Runaways, the witch Morgan Le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley) got ahold of it. Sometime between Runaways season 3 and WandaVision, Agatha nabbed it, and Wanda took it from her. Don't think too hard about the fact that the Darkhold changed owners many times off-screen. For all we know, it might not be the same Darkhold in all three shows. Now that the concept of a "multiverse" is on the table, the possibilities are literally endless.