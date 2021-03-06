Warning: Spoilers for the WandaVision series finale are ahead.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has perfected the art of leaving the audience wanting more, and the latest tease is particularly juicy. If you caught the WandaVision series finale post-credits scene — no, the other post-credits scene — and have no idea what Wanda is doing in that remote cabin and whether or not it has anything to do with a certain other MCU magic-user, boy have we got some great news for you.
First, let's get some facts out of the way: Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and the post-credits scene is setting up her role in that film. Dr. Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a wizard, as Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) made abundantly clear in Avengers: Infinity War, and Wanda is on a quest to learn more about her own magical abilities. So while some fans thought Wanda would be the antagonist of Multiverse of Madness (stop trying to make Wanda a villain, people!), the events at the end of WandaVision make it far more likely that these two will be working together.
Case and point: Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) subtly mentions Strange in the series finale when she says that the Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda, has powers that exceed those of the "Sorcerer Supreme." Fun fact: that is a title currently held by Doctor Strange in the MCU. Now that we've got the basics under our belts, let's dig into all the clues you may have missed in that momentous post-credits scene.
What is Wanda Doing At The End Of WandaVision?
It alls starts as innocuous scene in which Wanda, who has clearly self-banished herself to the wilderness after accidentally enslaving an entire town with her expression of grief, is making tea and possibly enjoying solitude. That quickly turns a bit spooky as we see that Wanda is somehow making tea while floating above her bed in Scarlet Witch garb and practicing spells from the book she got from Agatha. That, my friends, is called astral projecting: she can enjoy her staycation in one room while floating in the air and studying in another. One of the most powerful Avengers is working on her witching skills.
And while we don't know exactly where Wanda is doing her magical study session, the credits themselves (and gorgeous scenery) imply that the footage was shot in New Zealand. However, if we were to guess, we’d say she’s back home in Sokovia. After spending a season processing the deaths of Vision (Paul Bettany) and her family and realizing the toll her grief took on innocent bystanders in WestView, it's likely that Wanda would want to get back to her roots while learning as much as she can about her Scarlet Witch powers.
How Wanda's Book — The Darkhold — May Connect To Doctor Strange
Will Wanda go looking for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness? Not if he finds her first, thanks to a certain book she now possesses.
WandaVision was kind of perfect for anyone who was tired of superhero movies about searching for shiny special objects — let's call it "Infinity Stone burnout" — up until the very end. The magical tome that Wanda is reading in the post-credits scene is kind of a big deal. Agatha calls it the "Book of the Damned" in the finale, but comic book fans might know it better as the Darkhold. To put it simply, it's a book of dark magic. It's also a book that had many owners in the original Marvel comics, including Doctor Strange.
The Darkhold has shown up on Marvel television shows connected to the MCU before, too. It was a big part of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, in which it was used by an evil robot named Aida. It was then sent to the Dark Dimension, aka Hell, where, on the Hulu series Runaways, the witch Morgan Le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley) got ahold of it. Sometime between Runaways season 3 and WandaVision, Agatha nabbed it, and Wanda took it from her. Don't think too hard about the fact that the Darkhold changed owners many times off-screen. For all we know, it might not be the same Darkhold in all three shows. Now that the concept of a "multiverse" is on the table, the possibilities are literally endless.
If you haven't watched these other shows, the biggest takeaway about the Darkhold is that it's a pretty dangerous magical object on its own. Once someone starts reading it, there's a danger of becoming a bit obsessed. Hopefully, with her own dark moment behind her, Wanda has it under control.
What Do Wanda's New Powers Mean For The MCU?
The magic we see Wanda doing in the post-credits is not unlike Doctor Strange's powers in both Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War. He can astral project and Wanda is even adopting a similar meditation pose to Strange. Going forward, it'll be fun to see Wanda use both her given reality-warping powers and her learned magical abilities. She might even start calling herself the Scarlet Witch, something that WandaVision points out has actually not happened in the MCU, when Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) tells Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) that Wanda does not have an alias like the other Avengers.
The biggest mystery posed by the post-credits, of course, is not about Wanda, it's about her kids. Though we thought she'd lost her children when she dismantled the Hex, that may not exactly be the case. While she is studying the Darkhold in this final scene, Wanda hears Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) calling out to her in distress. That suggests that the souls of the family she created — the twins and Vision — exist somewhere. It's even possible that in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda will attempt to locate them.
Enter America Chavez, a Marvel comics character who will be played by Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitter's Club) in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. She has the ability to travel between worlds in the multiverse. It's complicated, but the utopian parallel universe where America Chavez is from is also connected to Billy's destiny in the comics, too. It's not impossible to think that's where their souls drifted off to when Wanda took down the Hex, and that America may be the key to helping Wanda find them.
Another possibility is that Billy and Tommy's lost souls are in the Dark Dimension, which Doctor Strange can help Wanda navigate — it's where he took on Dormammu (voiced by Cumberbatch, strangely enough) in his first standalone movie.
And while many fan theories died at the end of WandaVision (all those Mephisto dreams and X-Men crossover hopes, dashed!), we're onto a whole new world of possibilities. You could say, with the end of WandaVision, Marvel closed a few doors only to open several windows.