Kathryn Hahn Is Back To Playing The Best Friend In WandaVision — Or Is She?

While Wanda and Vision exist outside of this bubble for most Marvel fans, who remember how their ill-fated romance sprouted in Captain America: Civil War and met a tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War, Agnes belongs to this retro setting. In that way, she’s almost our guide, especially when, as ‘50s housewife Agnes, she starts rattling off recipes that every homemaker is expected to know and flipping through women’s magazines full of sex tips for pleasing one’s husband. But, as the series’ trailers foretell, WandaVision keeps trucking from one decade to the next, and along with it goes Agnes. She is introduced as the old-fashioned equivalent of Kimmy Gibbler from Full House in episode 1, but any astute viewer will clock that she’s doing more than providing laughs. And when you consider that Hahn’s other, more recent, claims to fame are dark, emotional stories (I Know This Much Is True and Private Life, to name a few), your spidey senses may start to tingle.