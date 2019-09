What Makes Wakanda So Bittersweet

Recently, Bloomberg made a chilling comparison between Wakanda, which has all the world's vibranium, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has most of the the world's cobalt. Like vibranium, cobalt is essential for furthering technological progressions — the rare mineral is used to make rechargeable batteries. As the production of electric cars increases, as it’s predicted to do, so, too, will cobalt mining. But individual Congolese residents won't benefit much from the mining of cobalt. "A cobalt boom and national dividend would clearly generate some positive indirect effects in terms of employment and microfinance-style household investment — but it's unlikely to be enough on its own to lift Congo from its status as one of the poorest nations on earth," the article reads. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country consumed by wars over control for natural resources in the '90s and early aughts, never had a chance at being Wakanda and its vibranium. Cobalt won't be its chance, either.