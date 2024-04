19 Reader-Favourite March Purchases — From Steals To Splurges

From a £15 beauty steal to a £400 luggage splurge , there was a wide range of products that R29 editors reviewed in March and ultimately that R29 readers approved of. Shoppers predominately carted up brand new product launches while also gravitating towards reader-favourite retailers like lululemon The Ordinary and Free People . But if you weren’t one of those shoppers who hopped on these sought-after products, click on to see which items are most worth your hard-earned money, according to your fellow R29 readers.