29 Under-$100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In March

It’s been said that March comes in like a lion out like a lamb, and we can confirm that adage to still be true; in this month’s mix, you’ll find cold-weather saviors like healing creams to help the skin barrier, hydrating lip masks, toasty pants, and more alongside spring things like on-the-go travel cups (and no, we’re not talking Stanleys), floral deodorants, colorful beaded bracelets, and much more. Keep clicking to see the 29 seasonal favorites that made the cut this past month — aka, the ones that our editors are gleefully shouting out from the rooftops.