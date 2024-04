25 Under-£100 Buys R29 Editors Tried & Loved In March

It’s been said that March comes in like a lion out like a lamb, and we can confirm that adage to still be true; in this month’s mix, you’ll find cold-weather saviours like healing creams to help the skin barrier hydrating lip masks and transitional loungewear alongside spring things for warmer weather; like on-the-go travel cups (and no, we’re not talking Stanleys), sustainable deodorants, cotton underwear, and much more. Keep clicking to see the 29 seasonal favourites that made the cut this past month — aka, the ones that our editors are gleefully shouting out from the rooftops.