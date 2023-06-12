This Viral Lip Mask Is Dividing Opinion Among R29 Editors

Every now and again, a beauty product takes over TikTok and is cemented as a cult classic. The Laneige Lip Mask, £19, is a prime example. The hashtag #laneigelipmask has amassed 258.9 million views and boasts countless rave reviews for doing away with dryness, imparting a pretty tint and lending the appearance of a more plumped-up pout.
Meant to be used as an overnight treatment, the lip mask boasts moisturising glycerin, shea butter and coconut oil among other nourishing ingredients. Not only that, but the multicoloured pots — from Lemon Sorbet to Gummy Bear — will certainly look cute atop any dressing table. It's no wonder, then, that this lip mask has social media’s seal of approval.
But not everyone is sold. Delve deep into the reviews and you'll find that some prefer a slick of Aquaphor over the much-talked-about mask, while others just don't understand the hype. So is it really worth your hard-earned money? Two R29ers are equally as divided — here's why.
Lauren Cunningham, Affiliate Contributor
Don’t get me wrong, I like this product, I use this product, and I feel incredibly cute swiping it across my lips at night with the tiny spatula which is included. But I can’t (and won’t) try to tell you that you need it. As a beauty writer, it’s my job to try out all of the latest and greatest product launches, from vitamin C serums to sunscreens. Most of these are fantastic, but some just seem a bit unnecessary, and sadly, I’m putting the Laneige Lip Mask in this pile. Did it hydrate my lips? Yes. Does it include a host of skin-boosting ingredients? Yes. Is it taking over TikTok as a must-have beauty buy? Absolutely. But I feel it’s more of a nice-to-have than a life-changing lip product. In fact, I noticed little difference in the softness or hydration of my lips compared to using a good ol’ tin of Vaseline.
Of course, the ingredient list goes above and beyond your basic petroleum jelly. One of the star ingredients is ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C. Not only is this ingredient a great antioxidant, which means it protects skin against environmental aggressors such as pollution, but it kickstarts collagen production to help make lips plump. There's also moisturising glycerin, shea butter and a variety of plant-based waxes for extra nourishment. Although the artificial fragrance divides opinion, some love the sweet, fruity scents.
If you like aesthetic beauty products or you're simply tempted to try the latest TikTok-viral beauty product, go for it. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed, but if you’re looking to spend wisely on skincare that makes a big difference, then there are some cheaper alternatives like e.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Lip Mask, £7, or Dr.Pawpaw's Overnight Lip Mask, £4.50. I’d even recommend the brand’s Lip Glowy Balm, £16, instead.
Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
Though I saw this included in so many TikTok beauty hauls, Instagram ‘get ready with me’ vlogs and ‘beauty best-seller’ lists, I have to admit I was a little sceptical. How could a tiny pot of balm be so game-changing? Now I’ve tried the Laneige Lip Mask, £19, myself, I totally get the hype. In my opinion, this stuff is worth all the praise (and your money).
Usually, my lips are pretty parched; a combination of dry skin and not drinking enough water (oops!). One night with a little of this slathered-on was enough to make my lips buttery smooth and a lot less flaky. (That'll be the hyaluronic acid.) Sure, it's pricier compared to your standard pot of Vaseline, but it doesn’t leave the same sticky, residue that sometimes I experience. This means you won’t wake up to hair stuck to your lips — the worst feeling. Plus, it makes me feel fancy having a special, yummy-smelling pot of goodness to finish off my evening routine with. So far, the fruity flavours Mango and Berry are my favourites.