These Under-£150 Spring Free People Picks Are Editor-Approved

It’s no secret that Refinery29 editors and readers alike are big fans of Free People. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the retailer’s new arrivals, which include transitional pieces and season’s biggest fashion trends, and picked out our favourites to help narrow down your seasonal wardrobe refresh.
From flowy mini dresses and elevated T-shirts to carryall bags and warm weather-ready sweater sets, there’s a huge assortment of everyday looks that we’re excited to wear. And all of our picks come in under £150 (with the exception of one item), so you’ll be able to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Scroll on to find our favorite Free People spring pieces, and to shop the on-trend styles.
“At 5’2, I’ve come to realise that ultra-mini, babydoll-style dresses like this style suit me best — I especially love ones that can double up as a tunic top over jeans on chilly, transitional spring days. In the summer I’ll be pairing this with some bloomer shorts (like the Feeling For Lace Shorties) for a fun flash of lace and extra security (they’re so much more me than athletic bike shorts).” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“Free People’s sets are absolutely the way to get the most for your money. This knit cardigan and lounge trouser combo is such an effortlessly cool look. I can see myself wearing this with a tank top and a pair of loafers to run errands, travel or work from home. There are also endless ways to style both the cardigan and trousers separately, too.” — Kate Spencer, Sr. Affiliate Partnerships Manager
“Barrel-leg jeans are trending this year and I’m really into their rounded, loose fit — they’re like a mix between wide-leg jeans and parachute pants. What I love about this pair is the mid-rise and rigid denim, plus it comes in 11 different colours! I could see myself styling these with a blazer, baby tee and trainers, or dressed up with heeled boots and a motorcycle jacket.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
“Ever since moving to Miami, I’ve invested in my warm-weather wardrobe. However, since restaurants are heavily air-conditioned, I still get chilly during date night — here’s where a knit dress can be a saving grace. This midi is perfect for keeping most of my legs covered but still shows a bit of skin thanks to the open back. I also love that it feels beachy and resort-inspired, but not out of place at a fancy cocktail bar.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I’m always in need of staple tops that I can reach for on the daily, so I’m intrigued by this Intimately corset-detail, cap-sleeve shirt. The neckline and low back is slightly more elevated than your average cami, and it’s available in 20 colourways so that you can pick different vibes for different occasions.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
“What better way to welcome spring than to buy a new dress? Especially one as sweet as the Taking Sides Mini. I love how flowy this dress is and how I can layer it depending on the weather. The colour is so cute as well, I’ll practically blend in with all the blooming flowers when I visit the botanical gardens.” — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
“A year or so ago, I got this set in the oatmeal/bone colourway. Since then it has become my favourite lounge, work-from-home, and travel outfit thanks to the way it looks put-together and polished while being incredibly comfortable. This spring, I want it in this on-trend brown-ish-pink hue.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
“I absolutely need this top because it was named after me... All jokes aside, I love a nice thick tank as a base to layer when dressing for crisp spring weather. This option from We The Free comes in 13 shades so there’s bound to be something for anyone's palette preference, but I especially appreciate the higher neckline because I prefer a little pop of colour peeking out under a jumper or button-up shirt.” — Kate
“Everything about this bag is calling to me — the vibrant turquoise colour, the cool, hammered metallic studding, the big, slouchy sling shape. Mostly though it’s all the space it offers, plus all the handy pockets for stashing away treasures. An investment piece for sure, but one that I can see coming with me to every kind of occasion: festivals, nights out, holidays, work, running errands... The list is endless!” — Esther
“I’ve always wanted a pair of overalls and I think now is the time. I love how Free People offers so many different washes/colour options so that you can choose what works with you. I’m a fan of the classics so I’ll go with this Sapphire Blue which will take me from spring all the way to autumn, and even early winter if the weather holds! Plus I can match my dad with the pair of overalls I got him last Chanukah.” — Becca
“I usually find it difficult to get dressed in the spring because of the weather. Do I want to wear jeans or do I want to go for a mini skirt? I think Free People’s cotton-linen mini dress may be the solution. This easy breezy style with its casual material and cool-girl A-line fit seems like it would make for the perfect everyday dress. It’s a great one-and-done outfit.” — Victoria
“As a single woman living in New York, I’m in my lover-girl era. This means dates and cute outfits for dates to make me feel girly. I love this bodysuit with the notch at the front to show off my curves and the bow details to add some coquette flair.” — Becca
“I may be planning far too ahead, but I have a few festivals lined up this summer and I want some loose, easy, cotton trousers to throw on with a band tee (the perfect easy outfit for scorching days in a tent). In the meantime, I can see these becoming a springtime loungewear fave, especially for those “false spring” days — when it’s suddenly 16° and warm enough to sit out with a drink and a chunky knit. Aka the perfect picnic attire.” — Esther
“Spring is the season for a T-shirt refresh and getting rid of stained tees in favour of fresh ones for the warm weather. I love this oversized one, made from 100% cotton, that can also be worn as a tank if you roll the sleeves.” — Irina
“I love how comfortable and intentional Free People’s basics are — I’ve been wearing my brown We The Free Coraline Thermal at least once a week for the past year! That’s why I have my eyes on this knit set for spring, particularly in green because it makes me think of warmer days ahead.” — Ebony
“I’m known for my love of mini bags, but I’ve also been known to own a few carryalls. They’re more practical for everyday wear and can hold many belongings. I like my bags to be colourful, so I’m personally a fan of the Hazy blue shade for the spring, but like the Cognac brown for year-round.” — Victoria