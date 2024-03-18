These Under-$150 Spring Free People Picks Are Editor-Approved

“I’ve always wanted a pair of overalls, and I think now is the time. I love how Free People offers so many different washes/color options so that you can choose what works with you. I’m a fan of the classics so I’ll go with this Sapphire Blue which will take me from spring all the way to fall and even early winter if the weather holds! Plus I can match my dad in overalls with the pair I got him last Chanukah.” — Becca